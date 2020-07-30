NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.