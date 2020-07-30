Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.03. 2,376,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,209. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

