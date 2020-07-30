NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,922 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of NiSource worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NiSource by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NiSource by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. 160,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,287. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.