NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2021
IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.81-2.81 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.278-6.278 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
NITTO DENKO COR/ADR stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.
NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
