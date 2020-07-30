Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,560. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.