Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 5.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 227,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fayerweather Charles boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 1,515,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

