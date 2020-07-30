NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NuStar Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 11,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,823. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

