NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.21 on Thursday, reaching $423.83. 210,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,394. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.49. The stock has a market cap of $259.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

