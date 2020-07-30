NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 6.2% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

NXPI stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,671.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

