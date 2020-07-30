Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.
Oceania Healthcare has a 52 week low of A$0.95 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of A$1.28 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $579.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47.
About Oceania Healthcare
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceania Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceania Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.