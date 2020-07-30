Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Oceania Healthcare Ltd (ASX:OCA) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Oceania Healthcare has a 52 week low of A$0.95 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of A$1.28 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $579.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47.

About Oceania Healthcare

Oceania Healthcare Limited owns and operates various rest homes and retirement villages in New Zealand. It operates through Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other segments. The company provides rest home, hospital, dementia, psychogeriatric, respite, and palliative/end of life care; and independent retirement village living at approximately 40 locations, as well as rents properties.

