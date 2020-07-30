OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.487-5.487 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OMRNY stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 2,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. OMRON has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $72.69.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

