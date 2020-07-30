Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

