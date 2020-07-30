Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.88-3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3264-21.3264 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.35 billion.Paypal also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.27. 13,592,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.27. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

