Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 18,944,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

