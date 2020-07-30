Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.6-50.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.14 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 6,601,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

