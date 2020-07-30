Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 2,037,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,492. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

