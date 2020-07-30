Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 378 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 23.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

