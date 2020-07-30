Point View Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.98. 386,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

