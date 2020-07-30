Point View Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585,513 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $572,617,000 after buying an additional 685,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 263,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.