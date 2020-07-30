Point View Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $80,259,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,251,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

