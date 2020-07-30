Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,111,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $613,210,000 after buying an additional 111,698 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,273,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,574,744. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

