Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 1.4% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.52. 650,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,423. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by $2.40. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

