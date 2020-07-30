Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 454,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

