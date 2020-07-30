Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $810,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,656. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.