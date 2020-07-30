Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.6% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 93,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

PFE traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.80. 1,236,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,454,732. The company has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

