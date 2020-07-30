Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $13.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

