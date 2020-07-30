Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,503 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd makes up approximately 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,973 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,015,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 278,478 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 118.6% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 402,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 218,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,714. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

