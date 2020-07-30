Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.