Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,532 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $234,912,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 484,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

