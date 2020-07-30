Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 17,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.36. 137,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.