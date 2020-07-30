Point View Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.36. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

