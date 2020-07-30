Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to approx $1.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $12.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $122.37.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Insiders have sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.