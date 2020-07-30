QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $14.16 on Thursday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.