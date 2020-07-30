QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $13.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 1,419,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

