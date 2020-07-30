Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.86% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Qumu updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qumu has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $64.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently commented on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

