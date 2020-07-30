RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Shares of RBB opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $196,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

