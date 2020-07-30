Real Estate Management Services LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust comprises about 1.4% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 566.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 29,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,584. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

