Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million.

Shares of FRBK stock remained flat at $$2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,986. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

