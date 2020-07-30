Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.327-6.327 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.40-7.60 EPS.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.30. 147,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.93.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.