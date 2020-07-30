Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.68. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $34.14.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.