Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.90-12.40 EPS.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.80.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $10.89 on Thursday, reaching $426.27. 4,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,726. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $441.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

