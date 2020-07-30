Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 11.90-12.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.80.

NYSE:ROP traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.67. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $441.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

