Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 9.87%.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

