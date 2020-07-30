salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.32. The company had a trading volume of 163,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,255. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average is $173.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,963,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,110,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,196 shares of company stock valued at $125,266,398 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.