SAP (NYSE:SAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. SAP updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE SAP opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

