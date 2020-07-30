Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion to $2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cross Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 119,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

