Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.29 million.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 14,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

