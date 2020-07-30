Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,832 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 136,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,757. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

