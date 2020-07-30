Sequent Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,702.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

FTEC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.13. 233,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

