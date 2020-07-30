Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

CAT traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.53. 2,134,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

